Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: After Akshara, Abhimanyu Learns About Harshvardhan's Illegitimate Son?

The Friday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu introducing Akshara to an old man who had brought a young boy along. Abhimanyu tells her that the old man runs an orphanage and that he often used to visit there. The old man further adds how Abhimanyu had also adopted a boy from their orphanage.

Later, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he used to go to the orphanage with Manjari when a young boy held his hand and did not leave him. He further adds how they then brought the boy home. Abhimanyu reveals that the boy is none other than Neil. He further expressed his love for Neil and explains how their brotherhood has only become stronger over the years.

Meanwhile, Aarohi, who was taking the DNA test reports, bumps into Neil and the papers fall. Once Neil leaves, she checks a paper and wonders how Abhimanyu would react if he gets to know the truth. Aarohi is happy to know the truth so that she can play her cards whenever she wants. At the same time, Abhimanyu leaves for surgery and tells Akshara that he will meet her after some time.

Following this, Akshara meets Aarohi who tells her that Harshvardhan has an illegitimate son. This leaves Akshara shocked. Aarohi further tells her that she is saying this on the basis of the DNA reports. She reveals that one of the reports has a 98% match with Harsh but 0% with Manjari. When Akshara asks who the person is, Aarohi tells her it’s Neil.

Akshara is shocked to hear the truth and goes to Manjari. She tells her that she knows the truth about Neil. Manjari asks her to not share it with anyone. They then see Neil working really hard and get emotional.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Neil is crying when tells Abhimanyu that he is not an orphan. He gives a crumpled piece of paper to Abhimanyu and while he is opening it, Manjari calls Akshara thinking she must have told Neil the truth. Manjari is about to faint. Later, Abhimanyu is outside when he sees another piece of paper and is angry.

