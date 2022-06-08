Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara-Abhimanyu Ask Neil To Return To The Birla House

The Wednesday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu going to look for Neil’s whereabouts. He then imagines Akshara insisting to come with him and tells her that whatever happened was her fault. Abhimanyu then leaves to find Neil.

Back at the Birla residence, Akshara is worried about Neil too. She hears Manjari tell Mahima about how she brought home a small boy who just left her hand today. Akshara asks her not to worry and tells her that Neil will be back soon. However, Manjari gets angry with her and tells Mahima that for the first time she saw so much hatred in Neil’s eyes for her. Harsh too overhears their conversation and wonders where Neil is. Amid all this, Mahima asks Akshara to leave Manjari alone.

Meanwhile, Neil is walking on the road and gets stuck in a net. He somehow manages to come out and is standing in the middle of the road when a car stops in front of him.

Advertisement

Akshara then gets a call from Aarohi and she immediately leaves for the Goenka house. It is then revealed that it was Aarohi’s car that stopped in front of Neil. Akshara tries to talk to Neil but he refuses to talk to anyone. He tells her that she could have either told him the entire truth or could have kept it hidden. Akshara asks him to listen to him but he refuses to. Just then, Abhimanyu and Mahima arrive there as well. Abhimanyu hugs his brother and Mahima tells him that they should talk about things and sort them out at their home. Abhimanyu asks Neil to come along but he refuses.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu goes back home and Manjari asks him about Neil. They then hear some journalists outside their home and Abhimanyu tells the family that they will not stop until they get an answer. He then goes outside to address them. Later, Akshara tries to talk to Abhimanyu. However, he is angry with her.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.