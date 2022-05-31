Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara Plans a Date Night With Abhimanyu

The Tuesday episode of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Manjari asking Abhimanyu not to conduct DNA tests on family members. However, Abhimanyu tells her that there is nothing to be scared of. He further informs her that they are making a big database and therefore it will be helpful for them to gather information about everyone. Abhimanyu also tells her that even though they know that he, Paarth and Nishtha share the same gene, they don’t know anything about Neil’s family. He adds that the DNA test will only help them in case Neil suffers any ailment in the future. When Manjari continues to argue against the test, Abhimanyu asks her not to worry and leaves.

Manjari too leaves for the temple and is heard saying that she has kept a secret from everyone for so long and hopes that it never comes out.

Meanwhile, at the Goenka house, Swarna and Suhasini are talking about Aarohi’s wedding. Kairav overhears them and tells them that they should talk to Aarohi first. Aarohi too comes there and tells them she wants to marry a doctor or a surgeon, but not a businessman. Kairav follows her and asks if she is fine to which Aarohi says that even though Akshara is not a doctor she is married to one. She goes on to say that she too deserves a good match. Kairav tells her that she shouldn’t be comparing her fate with someone else’s.

At the same time, Akshara finds adoption papers in her file and wonders why Manajri was so worried. Abhimanyu also sees it and tells Akshara that Manjari must have thrown it for a reason. He then tells her that they should be talking about something else referring to the incident at the hospital. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that it’s her workplace and he should not come there and shout at others. She asks him to have confidence in her. Akshara explains that he must try to calm his anger because he does not own the charitable hospital and therefore he must keep himself away from the day-to-day functioning there. She further tells him she will inform him whenever she needs any help.

Later at night, Manjari has disturbed sleep and Harsh too wakes up. He asks Manjari what’s wrong and she tells him that it was a nightmare. Manjari asks him to sleep and goes to have some water but rather sits on the sofa and starts crying.

The next day, Akshara and Abhimanyu share some romantic moments. They talk about going on a date in the evening. Once Akshara reaches her charitable hospital, she is questioned about being late. She then hears them talk about hiring a new doctor. In the evening, Abhimanyu is worried that he got late but when he goes to his cabin he finds it decorated. Akshara is standing there waiting for him.

For the unversed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi and airs on Star Plus. It features Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod in the lead.

