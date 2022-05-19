Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara Plans a Surprise For Manjari-Harsh, Will It Backfire?

Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Harshvardhan insulting Akshara and Manjari by saying that people get what they deserve. This leaves Abhimanyu furious who then leaves along with his wife Akshara. When Akshara tries to talk to Abhimanyu, he refuses to listen to her. She apologises to him for not supporting him but tells him that she is not sorry for saying no. Abhimanyu argues that she should be sorry for not fighting for her dream and giving up on them so easily.

Meanwhile, Manjari hears Aanand, Mahima and Harsh talk about how Akshara refused to work in the music department. The three are quite happy about it. As they discuss that Akshara should pay attention to the household work, Manjari overhears everything. Amid the conversation, Harsh says that it’s like history repeating itself and Manjari gets upset hearing this. She then takes a vow that she will not let Akshara suffer as she did.

At the same time, Akshara tells Abhimanyu she is not giving up on her dream but will continue to work somewhere else. She tells him that she can make a name for herself and then come back to the Birla hospital with experience. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that he will be more proud of her. However, Abhimanyu tells her that he is already very proud of her.

Later Akshara gets to know that it’s Manjari and Harsh’s anniversary the next day. She tells Abhimanyu that they must plan something for the special day. However, Abhimanyu tells her that it’s like a normal day and they don’t celebrate it. He further tells her that the Birla family is very different from the Goenkas and that she must stop thinking about celebrating his parents’ marriage anniversary.

As Abhimanyu leaves the room, he then hears Harsh saying that the Chicago conference will be attended by Mahima and Aanand. Abhimanyu interrupts them saying the invite came on his name and adds that he will visit Chicago with Akshara. Harsh tells him that Akshara is not even an MBBS to which he replies that it’s not mentioned that she needs to be one. He then informs them that he has already spoken to them about Akshara being a music therapist and they want her to take a demo session. Harsh then tells him that he should not fight for Akshara when she herself doesn’t support him. He also reminds Abhimanyu of the time that Akshara did not say anything when he asked her if she loves him or when she said no to the department. Abhimanyu leaves from there.

Manjari stops Abhimanyu and asks him to not let anything affect his relationship with Akshara and always keep her happy. Abhimanyu tells her that he is planning a surprise for her already. Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress and asks Akshara to wear it. The couple spend some romantic moments. Later, they notice that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh.

What will happen next? Will Akshara’s surprise plan for Manjari and Harsh backfire?

