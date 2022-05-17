Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Akshara's Music Department To Be Shut Down?

Tuesday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu telling Manish that they had a lot of fun at the wedding and everything was well organised. He further asks him not to apologise for anything as everything was perfect. Following this, Akshara brings juices for everyone, when Manjari tells the Goenkas that so far they have tasted food made by their daughter, but now they will taste the ones made by her daughter-in-law. Akshara gets emotional hearing this.

As the two families sit together, Aanand gets a call and he informs the Goenkas that they have to go for an important meeting. He also asks Mahima and Harshvardhan to join him. Seeing them leave, Abhimanyu tries to change the topic and informs the family that the staff at the music department has organised a small ‘musical welcome’ for him and Akshara. Manish gets happy hearing this and thanks Abhimanyu saying it is because of him that Akshara is heading a department.

However, Manjari interrupts that it’s all because of Akshara’s good deeds. She then thanks to the Goenkas for giving such a good upbringing to Akshara and tells them that she always wanted a daughter like her.

Abhimanyu then takes the Goenkas to show them the wall of fame at their house and tells the Goenkas that he has an empty space for Akshara’s trophies too.

Later, the two families sit for Akshara and Abhimanyu’s ring-finding ritual when Neil and Paarth give it a twist. They put the ring in clear water and give the couple chopsticks to get it out. Abhimanyu wins it but informs everyone that Akshara intentionally made herself lose the game. Abhimanyu then tells her that there is no ego or pride between them and she should never let go of what is rightfully hers. He tells her that if someone truly loves the other person, they don’t expect such things from them. The Goenkas get happy after hearing this and Manish tells Abhimanyu that they are lucky that Abhimanyu is their son-in-law.

After a while, Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand talk about shutting down the music department because they think it’s a big loss for the hospital. However, Akshara overhears them and gets upset. Kairav comes to her and asks if something has happened. He also asks if she is happy in the Birla house when Akshara asks him not to worry and tells him that she is very happy. Abhimanyu hears them talking and tells Akshara that he knows she is upset.

It was time for the Goenkas to bid adieu when Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand too came there. Abhimanyu tells everyone that he has to take Akshara to the hospital and she is wondering why no one is telling Abhimanyu that they are going to shut the music department. When Manish expresses his desire to visit the music department in the hospital as well, Harshvardhan insults him saying it is a hospital and not a stage. This leads to a small argument between Harshvardhan and Abhimanyu.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Harshvardhan, Mahima and Aanand inform all that the music department in the hospital will be shut down. This leaves Abhimanyu furious who then announces that he won’t let Harshvardhan control Akshara’s dreams and ambitions just like he controlled his mother’s. They get into an argument and Akshara gives them her decision.

What will happen now? What will be Akshara’s decision?

