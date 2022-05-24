Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Love Wins As Akshara and Abhimanyu Are United!

Tuesday’s episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Akshara leaving the Birla house with the Goenkas for her pag phera ritual. She was not expecting Abhimanyu to meet her before she leaves, however, he comes to hand over her phone’s charger to her. The two did not talk to each other and the Goenkas leave. Once they leave, Abhimanyu gets a message from Kairav saying Akshara had no intention to hurt anyone. He further adds that Akshara doesn’t deserve a punishment.

Akshara is in tears once she reaches the Goenka villa. Abhimanyu too couldn’t control his emotions. Even though both are at their respective houses, they are missing each other. Akshara dials Abhimanyu but he doesn’t answer her call. Manjari notices this and tells him that Akshara’s pag phera ritual will be complete only when he goes to her house. She asks him to sort out things with Akshara and not to cause any trouble in the pag phera ritual.

Advertisement

The next morning, Abhimanyu wakes up and realises Akshara is not with him. As he continues to miss her, he plays her song. However, Harshvardhan tells the family that apart from Abhimanyu nobody is missing Akshara and that he shouldn’t play her song at such volume.

Advertisement

Neil tells him that he is also missing her and even Manjari is. Harsh taunts him following which Neil leaves from the dining table. Paarth follows him too. Harsh is heard saying that Akshara has already taken away the family’s peace. Aanand gets upset at this and leaves the breakfast table as well. When Mahima blames Akshara for trouble in their family, Manjari jumps in support of her daughter-in-law. However, Harsh too agrees with what Mahima said. He then argues that Abhimanyu and Akshara’s marriage will not last long. Manjari interrupts him saying Akshara is innocent. She then argues that the Birla family has never respected innocent family members.

Advertisement

At the Goenka house, Akshara rushes to the door thinking Abhimanyu has come but gets upset when she doesn’t find him there. She was about to faint, but Abhimanyu comes and holds her. He checks her temperature and tells the family that she has a fever. Kairav then informs Abhimanyu that Akshara often gets a fever whenever she is stressed. He taunts Abhimanyu that he must be aware about it since he is a doctor. The two get into a heated argument.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu takes Akshara to a garden and tells her that their families are very different. He asks her to promise him that she wouldn’t try to change them. They then reach home when Mahima taunts them that they are back so soon. Abhimanyu tells them that Akshara has an interview with a charitable organization. Harshvardhan taunts her that saying she can only get work at these places with her qualification. However, Akshara gives him a befitting reply saying to get a job at a charitable organization she doesn’t need qualifications but passion.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.