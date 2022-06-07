Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjari Blames Akshara, Abhimanyu Is Upset With Her Too

The Tuesday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Abhimanyu telling Harsh that if someone should leave the house then it’s him. He further tells him that instead of counting Manjari’s mistakes he should look at what he did. Anand asks both of them to shut up. He then expresses disappointment with Harsh and questions him for hiding such a big secret. Anand then tells Manjari that she should have respected him and shared the secret with him and if not with him, she could have shared it with her sister. Angry Anand tells them that they both have made a fool out of everyone. Following this, Harsh leaves from there.

Neil then tells Abhimanyu that he feels all their love was just because they felt pity on him. He asks Manjari why she hid the truth from him. He tells Abhimanyu that since childhood he wanted to call someone his dad, but because of Manjari, he couldn’t call Harsh his father. An upset Neil also leaves from there.

Meanwhile, Aarohi informs the Goenkas that Neil is Harsh’s illegitimate child. She also adds that it is Akshara because of whom the truth has come out.

At the same time, Manjari asks Akshara why she gave the file to Neil when she knew what was in it. Akshara tells her that Neil took it from her forcefully. Manjari blames Akshara saying it’s because of her that the family is falling apart and she will not be able to forgive her. Abhimanyu gets angry at Akshara too. He then calls the hospital and asks them who took the DNA reports of the Birla family to which he gets a reply that it was Akshara. He is upset that Akshara once again tried to meddle in the Birla family’s affairs. He then gets a call from Paarth who tells him that Neil is missing.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu is looking for Neil. Neil can be seen going towards the edge of the road when a car stopped in front of him. Manjari is worried about Neil and once Abhimanyu comes back she asks him where he is.

It will be interesting to see what will happen next. Is Neil alright? Will Manjari or Abhimanyu forgive Akshara?

