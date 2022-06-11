Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Manjari To Divorce Harshwardhan?

The Saturday episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai begins with Akshara helping Abhimanyu find his kurta for the puja when she tells him sometimes things are right in front of our eyes, but we can’t see them because hate overpowers love. Meanwhile, at the Goenka house, Manish is worried as he thinks about what the Birlas must be going through. He also tells Swarna that the family’s reputation is at stake because of Harsh. Kairav also expresses concern about Akshara and how she is being blamed for everything.

Later we see Swarna makes Neil talk to Akshara over a video call. Citing the example of Kanha Ji and Yashoda, Akshara tells him that at least he has a mother. She further asks Neil to join them for the puja. Abhimanyu overhears this conversation and tells Akshara that Neil will not come to the Birla residence. However, Akshara asks him not to lose hope.

Meanwhile, at the Birla hospital, the board decides that Harsh should resign from his post as the CEO. Anand and Harsh try to convince them but the board members remain stubborn. They then tell Harsh that if Manjari forgives him publicly then everything will be fine.

At the same time, Neil joins Manjari at the puja. She is very happy that her son is back, but Akshara feels all’s not well with Neil. She later asks him what’s troubling him and he tells her that if Manjari had told him the truth earlier, he would have gotten the love and respect he deserved. Manjari and Abhimanyu hear him say this and Abhimanyu speaks up for Manjari. He tells Neil that it was not something for Manjari to do but she still brought him home. Neil is in no mood to hear this and leaves.

Just then Manjari gets a call from Mahima and she informs him about the discussion with the board. Harsh then asks her to come to the hospital. Akshara follows Manjari and asks her where she is going, but she doesn’t inform her. Akshara too sits in the car with her. A house help tells Abhimanyu where they went.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu reaches the Biral hospital when he reveals Manjari will divorce Harsh.

