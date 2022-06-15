Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Akshara Aka Pranali Rathod Falls While Riding a Bike, Gets Hurt

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling TRP charts for over a year and stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. In the show, the two actors play the role of Akshara and Abhimanyu respectively and their on-screen chemistry is widely loved by the audience. Amid all this, it has now been reported that Pranali Rathod, who has been learning to ride a bike met with a small accident recently.

As reported by E-Times, Pranali fell down while riding a bike and had a minor injury. However, she got up immediately and resumed her bike riding classes. Not must details about the same are known as of now.

Recently, the reports of Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda dating each other also made headlines. It all started after a report claimed that ‘something is surely cooking up’ between the two actors. However, Pranali then addressed the same during an Instagram live session and mentioned that they are just good friends. She also requested fans not to give a different name to their friendship. “He is a very very good friend of mine. Let me clear, Harshad and I are not dating. We are good friends, just like best friends," she said. “Hamari dosti ko aise alag naam na diya jaaye," the actress had said.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, in the recent episode we saw how Abhimanyu is adamant for Manjari and Harshvardhan’s divorce. However, Akshara explains to him that he must not make any decision in haste. When Abhimanyu gives divorce papers to his mother, she throws them away and announces that she will not divorce Harsh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs on Star Plus. It is produced by Rajan Shahi. Apart from Harshad and Pranali, it also features Karishma Sawant, Mayank Arora, Sharan Anandani, Ami Trivedi, Ashish Nayyar and Vinay Jain among others.

