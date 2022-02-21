Yes, Gurmeet Chaudhary is a Big Name Today, But He Once Worked as Watchman

Gurmeet Chaudhary is a name to reckon with in the world of Indian television. Being a great actor with good looks, he boasts of a huge fanbase. The 37-years-old will celebrate his birthday on February 22, 2022. Let’s hear his life story on the eve of his birthday.

Gurmeet might be a huge name in the world of television, but he had to struggle a lot to get where he is today. Gurmeet had come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor but had to take up menial jobs to sustain. He had even worked as a watchman in a store in Colaba. In an interview, Gurmeet had said that he wanted others like him to get inspired and not let any obstacles deter them from achieving their dreams. Hailing from an army family, Gurmeet Chaudhary wanted to become an actor since childhood.

His stint in modelling got him the title of Mr Jabalpur. After slogging and auditioning, he bagged the character of Bhagwan Ram on Imagine TV. Incidentally, the role of Sita was played by his now-wife Debina Bonnerjee. However, even after the success of Ramayana, he was jobless for three years.

Advertisement

In 2011, he got another big break in the show Geet, which aired on Star One. The character of Maan Singh Khurana gave him unprecedented popularity and that was the turning point in his life. After that, he was part of another show called Punar Vivah. He has also participated in reality shows such as Khatron Kee Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

He made his Bollywood debut with the movie Khamoshiyan, but it wasn’t that big a success.

Right now, he is happy, for his wife Debina is pregnant, and the couple is going to welcome their first child soon. The two have seen hard days together, and now they’re all set to start a family on a fresh and joyful note.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.