Yes, SS Rajamouli is At Top of His Game. Can He Break This Record of Boyapati Sreenu?

Filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu has made a name for himself as a mass director after B. Gopal and VV Vinayaka in the Tollywood film industry. The director has created a niche for himself. Ace producer Dil Raju gave him his first film opportunity as a director. He grabbed the megaphone as the director of the movie, Bhadra, starring Ravi Teja in the lead.

Sreenu created a record with Balakrishna after delivering a hattrick of a blockbuster like Sinha, Legend, and Akhanda.

In addition, Sarrainodu, starring Allu Arjun directed by Boyapati Sreenu, has also received blockbuster success in Telugu cinema. The movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka, starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas was a huge success. Both these films were super hits at the box office. Moreover, the Hindi dubbed versions of these films were well received by the audience. The Hindi remake of Sarainodu garnered almost 1000 million views on YouTube.

Moreover, Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas’ movie Jaya Janaki Nayaka — dubbed in Hindi — got 300 million views on YouTube. The Hindi dubbed version of the two films, directed by director Boyapati Sreenu, has crossed 300 million views.

No other Indian director has achieved a similar feat and it won’t be a walk in the park for even a legendary director like Rajamouli.

