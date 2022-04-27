Yesteryear Superstar Rajesh Khanna Shared a Special Bond With Co-Star Mumtaz. Read More

Yesteryear actor Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of India. Referred to as Kaka fondly by the industry, he has many memorable classics like Anand, Aradhana and Namak Haram that entertain us even to this day.

Tales of Rajesh Khanna’s popularity are mostly known but we are here to tell you about his chemistry with one of the most popular female leads of his time, Mumtaz. Rajesh Khanna had worked with many leading ladies, but his chemistry with Mumtaz was special. This led to many leading magazine publications of that time talking about their affair.

The both of them were so close that Kaka would affectionately call her names like Mumu and Moti. That was the level of comfort they shared. The onscreen chemistry of both was also so amazing that every film of them together minted money at the box office. The pair worked together in many hit films like Do Raaste, Prem Kahani, Roti, Apna Desh, Bandhan, Aaina, and Raja Rani.

While news of their affair spread like wildfire, Mumtaz never bothered herself with the rumours. She used to jokingly say that the stars of their pair used to be examined by people the same way the stars of people who are getting married are. “We had incredible tuning," she said in an interview. She also said that they used to rehearse together at home before the shoots.

The actors, who were neighbours in real life, did many films together. It is said that when Mumtaz made her entry into films, no top actor was willing to work with her except Rajesh Khanna. The success of their films gave a new meaning to Mumtaz’s career as well. It is said that when Mumtaz became a renowned actress and started getting offers to star opposite other leading men, Rajesh Khanna would get possessive and not allow her to act opposite other heroes.

