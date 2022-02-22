Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala Cast Wraps Shooting for Last Episode; Nikhil Raut Pens Post

The cast and crew of Marathi show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala has wrapped shooting for the final episode. Fans are going to miss their favourite characters Omkar and Avni the most. The cast of the show also teared up as they reminisced all the fun moments they had had on the sets. Actor Nikhil Raut, who played the negative character of Mohit Parab, was sad about the show coming to an end. Nikhil expressed his feelings about the show and its team on Facebook.

He wrote that he finished filming for the last part of Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala. Nikhil wrote that he has been working in this field for the last 20 years, and this is his 25th series. Nikhil wrote that his character’s role ended in December but he thought it will be revived. However, now the show is concluding next month.

Nikhil was very grateful to the audience for loving his character Mohit despite its negative shades. Nikhil thanked the producers of Trump Card Productions- Tejendra Neswankar, Suvarna Rasik Rane, Nilesh Mayekar and Sojal Sawant. Nikhil also thanked producer Renuka Joshi and Zee Marathi channel for giving him this opportunity to work in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala.

The actor also extended his vote of thanks to writers Sukhada Ayre, Pallavi Karkera, Kiran Kulkarni and Sameer Kalbhor. Nikhil thanked the directors Ajay Mayekar, Harish Shirke, Uttam Production team and his spot boyfriends. Nikhil concluded the post by thanking all his fellow artists. Nikhil also attached the snaps with the cast of the show.

Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayala witnessed a happy ending as Omkar and Sweetu were seen getting married and expecting a baby. The last episode of this series will be aired on March 19. The show had been launched in the year 2021. Shalva Kinjawadekar, Anvita Phaltankar, Kishori Ambiye, Priya Marathe, Aditi Sarangdhar, Shubhangi Gokhale were a part of this show.

