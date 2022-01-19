Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla Fame Anvita Phaltankar Elated After Buying her First Car

Popular Marathi television show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla fame Anvita Phaltankar has recently bought her first car. The actor shared the news with her friends and fans on social media. Anvita Phaltankar is on cloud nine as she became a proud owner of a swanky brand-new luxury car.

Take a look: https://www.instagram.com/p/CY3MAc0p1Ih/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Sharing the pictures and videos of the same on her IG page, Anvita wrote, “Firsts are always special!along with hashtags #achievements #overwhelmed #dreamscometrue #Lifefullofcolours #2022 #lovelaughlive #special #happiness #bliss #love #hyundai #Brown #Firstcar #onelove #passion #Vibe #mood #zone #anvitaphaltankar #thatgirlwithchubbycheeks #carlifestyle (sic)."

As this is Anvita’s first car, she was gifted with a number plate with her name embossed on it. Soon after Anvita shared the post to express her excitement, her industry friends and fans showered her with much love in the comment section.

Advertisement

The actor was left overwhelmed when her friends from the industry and her fans congratulated her on the occasion.

Her friend Hurta reacted to the post by dropping lots of heart-eyed emojis. Meanwhile, Aditi Dravid, Ashwini Kasar, Suyash Tilak, actors Rutuja Bagwe and Prarthana congratulated her with lots of love and good wishes.

Speaking of Anvita’s work front, the actor is currently playing the role of Sweetu in Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla opposite Shalva Kinjawadekar who is essaying the role of Omkar on-screen. Actress Kishori Ambiye is also playing an important role in the daily soap. With the role of Sweetu, Anvita has made a different fan base for herself. Apart from Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla, Anvita is also known for Time Pass (2014) and Girlz (2019).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.