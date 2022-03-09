YJHD Writer Hussain Dalal on Working With Ayan Mukerji, Ranbir Kapoor on Brahmastra: Bonds Don't Change, They Get Better

Hussain Dalal, known for penning dialogues for films including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States and Kalank, made his return as an actor on screen with the film Homecoming. The writer-actor had once stated that he mostly gets to do the parts of the main lead’s friend or brother. On being asked what difference did his latest film offer to him, he exclaimed, “It offered me hero!"

“A failed singer or a musician that did not make it in the real world is a really interesting part I got. I only choose roles for what I get to do in them and the story I get to say in them. So when the role was changed, it was fantastic," the Hitchki actor said.

Hussain, who got his big break as a writer with Ayan Mukerji’s YJHD, says that he is yet to find his big break as an actor. Having played supporting characters in films like Margarita With A Straw, A Gentleman, Hitchki, and Toofan, he says that he is yet to figure himself out as an actor. “My first film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was the greatest career turner in my life because that changed my life. I am grateful for the love it got and how it turned out. As an actor, I am just starting out to be honest and I am exploring this acting world. I am very selective about the projects I do so in terms of acting I am still trying to learn who I am and where I am."

He has collaborated with Ayan and Ranbir Kapoor again for the film Brahmastra. The film will also see the latter share the big screen for the first time with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. We asked him about the bond he shares with the director and actor, and whether it has changed over these years. Hussain shared, “Artists evolve more as time passes. All artists learn and do better. Bonds don’t change. They get better and stronger and we have been working on the film (Brahmastra) for so long. So nothing changes. We evolve together."

So, how does the industry perceive him, as an actor or as a writer? He answered, “The industry can perceive me however they want to. I’m a writer and an actor. And of course, my writing work has been more popular. The perception is that I am more of a writer but I just want to keep working so it doesn’t really affect me in that sense."

Urging the audience to spare some time for his latest release Homecoming, he concluded, “Our film is very honest and have insightful attempts on the lives of theatre artists. And please, if you have 90 minutes to spare, give it a shot and watch our film Homecoming. There isn’t a greater emotion in the world than just coming home."

Helmed by debutante director Soumyajit Majumdar, the film stars an ensemble cast of actors including Sayani Gupta, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey, Soham Majumdar and Hussain Dalal among others. It is premiering on SonyLiv.

