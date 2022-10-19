Home » News » Movies » Yo Yo Honey Singh Finds Love Again? His Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Asking 'New Bhabhi Aa Gayi Kya'

Yo Yo Honey Singh Finds Love Again? His Cryptic Instagram Post Has Fans Asking 'New Bhabhi Aa Gayi Kya'

Yo Yo Honey Singh sparked speculations that he has begun dating again. The rapper shared a picture with an unknown woman, prompting fans to think he is seeing someone.

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours.

Has Yo Yo Honey Singh found love again? If his recent Instagram post is anything to go by, the rapper seems to have begun dating again. The rumours of his dating have begun a few weeks after his divorce from Shalini Singh was finalised.

On Tuesday, Honey Singh took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he was holding onto a mystery woman’s hand. The duo appeared to be seated in a car. While he did not reveal her identity, he wrote a romantic caption and in the process, promoted his new song. “Its all about us You n Me !! My song Together Forever is out now!! Make reels with ur loved ones #yoyohoneysingh," he wrote.

Fans took to the comments section and asked the rapper if he is dating again. “New bhabhi a gayi kya?" a fan asked. “New bhabhi??" added another. “Abhi pata chala honey bhai kisi ko date kar raha hai," a third comment read. A few also speculated that the woman in the picture is model and actress Tina Thadani. However, the actress and the rapper are yet to react to the comments.

Meanwhile, it was reported last month that Honey Singh and Shalini have parted ways with the musician paying a hefty amount of Rs. 1 crore to Shalini as alimony. It was in 2021 that Shalini caused a stir when she accused Honey Singh ad his family of domestic violence.

As reported by India Today, the duo reached a divorce settlement at the family court of Delhi’s Saket on Thursday, September 8. During the hearing, in the presence of judge Vinod Kumar, Honey Singh gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini Talwar in a sealed envelope. All the allegations were settled in court, and the next hearing date is 20th March, 2023. The couple had been married for 11 years.

