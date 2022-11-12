Home » News » Movies » Yo Yo Honey Singh Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Trip With Throwback Pics From 2003

Yo Yo Honey Singh Takes Fans on a Nostalgic Trip With Throwback Pics From 2003

The singer and rapper has also received the limelight recently due to his upcoming number JAAM (The Casino Song).

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 12:33 IST

Delhi, India

The Angreji Beat composer wrote in the caption that these photos were clicked by his teacher Abhinav Acharya.
The Angreji Beat composer wrote in the caption that these photos were clicked by his teacher Abhinav Acharya.

Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, emerged as a sensation in the Punjabi and Hindi music industries. The famous rapper and music producer recently became the talk of the town after he shared a couple of throwback pictures — from his 2003 photoshoot — on Instagram. The Angreji Beat composer wrote in the caption that these photos were clicked by his teacher Abhinav Acharya. Honey posed for these pictures holding a music CD.

He captioned it, “2003 first photoshoot by my GURUJI “ABHINAV ACHARYA “Ji !! YAAD". Celebrities, who reacted with love to the post, were famous Punjabi singer Jassi Sidhu, actor Sunny Singh, and actress Tina Thadani, among others. Rapper Lazarus/Dr Khan commented, “Dope bro. What a long way you came." Director Mozez Singh, music director Kuwar Virk and singer Navv Inder also expressed their admiration for the picture.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Honey looked dashing in the pictures. Anshul Garg, co-founder of music labels like Desi Music Factory, and Pakistani screenwriter Yasir Hussain commented with heart emoticons. Asif Bhamla, founder of N.G.O Bhamla Foundation, model Dakshita Kumar and rapper Mellow D also appreciated the photoshoot. Canadian artist DJ Goddess, and singers Sagar Bhardwaj and Vaibhav Sharma also couldn’t help applauding the photos. Honey’s picture also received compliments from Punjabi singer Honey Chaudhary (stage name Miel), DJ Ruchir Kulkarni and rapper Krish Dedha.

Advertisement

Apart from these photoshoots, Honey has also received the limelight recently due to his upcoming number JAAM (The Casino Song). This song is all set for its release on November 24. Production house Namoh Studios recently shared the first glimpse of this song, which was well-received by the audience. The music video is presented and produced by Gaurav Grover, directed by Mihir Gulati, co-produced by Udit Vats and features model Larissa Bonesi. Honey has lent his voice for this number.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: November 12, 2022, 12:32 IST
last updated: November 12, 2022, 12:33 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone Slays It In Style In Red Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Red Carpet Moments From This Year

+10PHOTOS

Rakul Preet Singh Looks Uber Chic In Oversized Striped Pantsuit, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures