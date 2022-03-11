Yogi Babu's Bommai Nayagi to Hit Theatres Soon. Know What it is About

Tamil actor-comedian Yogi Babu-starrer Bommai Nayagi will hit the big screens soon. The Shan directorial has been produced by Pa Ranjith under the banner of Neelam Productions.

Bommai Nayagi has been primarily filmed in Cuddalore and features Subhatra, who is known for her roles in films including Kabali, Madras, and Vada Chennai.

The storyline of the film revolves around a father-daughter duo and shows how politics and social impact their livelihood. Yogi Babu will portray the character of the father, and it’s going to be his first serious role.

Yogi Babu has received the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Award three times and has received significant acclaim for his performances in films including Aandavan Kattalai, Kolamavu Kokila and Pariyerum Perumal.

The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the movie Yogi in 2009. Following this, he also adopted the name of the movie as a prefix to his name. Yogi is an action drama film that was directed by Subramaniam Siva and featured Madhumitha, Swathi Vincent Asokan and Ponvannan in lead roles.

Yogi Babu rose to fame as a comedian with his performances in the films Maan Karate and Yaamirukka Bayamey. Maan Karate is a romantic sports comedy directed by Thirukumaran. It was jointly produced by AR Murugadoss and P Madhan under the banner of Escape Artists Motion Pictures.

Maan Karate featured popular Tamil stars like Vamsi Krishna, Sivakarthikeyan, Sathish, Shaji Chen among others. Yogi Babu portrayed the character of Vavvaal in the film who aims to marry a girl Yazhini.

