Yogita Chavan Impresses Fans With Her Dance Number in Marathi Film Luck Down Be Positive

Marathi film Luck Down Be Positive hit theatres today. Its trailer created a lot of curiosity among the fans about the film, and they are now rushing in large numbers to watch the movie. The Santosh Ramdas Manjrekar directorial features Ankush Chaudhari and Prajakta Mali in prominent roles. To draw more crowds to the theatres, the makers have released a song from the movie. The song titled, Attaracha Faya, features Ankush, Prajaktta and Yogita Chavan.

Watch the song here:

Attaracha Faya song has been Sung by Maithili Panse Joshi and composed by Avinash Vishwajeet. Phulwa Khamkar is the choreographer for the song. The visuals in the song show a love-hate fight between a husband and wife. The actors shared the teaser of this song on their respective Instagram handles.

Netizens have praised Yogita’s performance in the comment section through various emoticons and comments. While the viewers have always been a fan of her acting, this time she has displayed her dancing skills.

Luck Down Be Positive film is a light-hearted comedy film, based on the wedding preparations of a couple during the Covid-19 induced lockdown. The writer of the film is Ravindra Mathadhikari, and it has been produced by Sharaddada Sonavane, Ajit Sonpatki, Darshan Phulpagar and Sagar Phulpagar.

On Yogita’s work front, she is currently playing the lead role of Antara in the Marathi TV show Jeev Majha Guntala. Her performance in the show has been appreciated by the audience from the very beginning. She has done some good work in other Marathi shows as well before this.

Yogita keeps her fans updated about her work through social media and regularly holds Q&A sessions to answer their queries.

