Marathi actress Isha Keskar has become quite popular among the Marathi television audience for her role in the TV show Jai Malhar Navraychi Bayko. The actress recently wished her boyfriend and actor Rishi Saxena on his birthday. The actress shared an Instagram reel a few hours ago. In the clip, the duo can be seen enjoying and slowly grooving at Prateek Kuhad’s concert. The clip has beautiful moments captured from the concert evening.

One of the clips shows Rishi kissing Isha’s forehead, giving the actress butterflies and making her blush. For the day, Isha donned a red printed co-ord set paired with a white tank top. On the other hand, Rishi can be seen in a black tee and grey pants layered with a white jacket. Isha added Prateek Kuhad’s romantic number Tune Kaha in the background music of the video.

“Happy birthday Rishi Saxena, you are the bestest, love you," Isha wrote in the caption of the post.

Rishi also reacted to the post and wrote in the comments section, “Thank you foof."

Friends and fans have flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for the actor. Actress Kranti Redkar Wankhede commented, “Ok chabil and godot are raising serious doubts. Love you both so much, stay blessed. Nazar utaar lo." The Durnga fame Abhijeet Khandkekar also wrote, “Happy birthday fishy (fish emoji) Rishi Saxena."

Rishi and Isha have known each other since the former’s Kahe Diya Pardes. The two are said to have a lot in common including a love for pets. The duo are open about their relationship and often share glimpses of their love on social media, giving the fans major couple goals.

Rishi has always stood by Isha’s side as a strong support even when the actress’ father passed away, he expressed his support to her family. The couple made their relationship public in 2018 with an Instagram story. It is also reported that Isha was the one to propose Rishi. He turned down Isha’s proposal at first but he finally said yes after the actress proposed for the second time.

