'You are My Strength': Bhojpuri Actor Aamrapali Dubey's Emotional Post For Mother

Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey has extended birthday wishes to her mother Usha Dubey. The actor wished her mother “Happiest birthday" on Instagram. She has shared two posts on the occasion with some throwback pictures of her mother. In a post, Aamrapali has described herself as “fortunate" to have a mother in Usha Dubey. In the pictures, the mother-daughter duo is feeding cake to each other and posing with other family members.

In the first Instagram post, dedicated to her mother on birthday, the Bhojpuri actor shared three pictures in which both are seen smiling while feeding cake to each other.

Advertisement

Aamrapali has given an emotional caption to the post. She said that God has blessed her immensely that she has a mother in Usha Dubey, who is her strength as well as her weakness. She wished for the good health and longevity of her mother.

In another post, Aamrapli shared a video containing pictures with her mother and family members. She captioned the video, “Happy Birthday Mumma."

Aamrapali Dubey is very close to her mother Usha Dubey. Apart from being her mother, Usha is also her first friend and teacher, who motivated and supported her in the early days of her career.

On the work front, Aamrapali Dubey’s latest film Vivah 2 hit the silver screen on Chhath Puja in Bihar and Jharkhand. The movie was directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal. After the immense success in Bihar, Jharkhand, ‘Vivah 2’ was also released on November 19 in Delhi, UP and Mumbai.

‘Fasal’ ‘Aayi Milan Ki Raat’, ‘Saajan’ and ‘Doli Saja Ke Rakhna’ are among projects that Aamrapali Dubey has lined up for release next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.