'You Can't Pull Shah Rukh Khan Down, He Has to Come Back': Chandan Roy Sanyal

The last couple of weeks has been difficult for Shah Rukh Khan and his family but the superstar has been receiving constant support from the film fraternity and his fans. Chandan Roy Sanyal is the recent Bollywood actor to come out in support of SRK. The actor who had previously worked with Shah Rukh in Jab Harry Met Sejal claims to be a proud fan of him. He told a leading daily that what he is going through as a father right now is said but he will bound back.

“I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan, I’ve worked with him. He is an entire brand. It’s sad what he is going through as a father right now. I like how he is. Mr Khan is the heartthrob of the whole nation and the world, he has been so for years and years. I’m sure he’ll bounce back. I wish this goes away soon. You can’t pull Shah Rukh Khan down. He has to come back," he told India Today.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s elder son Aryan is currently in Mumbai Central Prison or Arthur Road Jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau. On Thursday, a court in Mumbai reserved his bail and he will stay in jail till October 20. Aryan and the seven others accused in the case were in the jail’s ‘quarantine cell’ till Wednesday. They have now been moved to the normal barracks of the jail after testing negative for Covid-19. According to sources, Aryan has been allotted the Qaidi (prisoner) number 956.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray finally broke his silence on the Aryan Khan case. Thackeray slammed the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) without taking its name. He claimed that while NCB is recovering a small quantity of drugs, the Maharashtra cops have recovered drugs worth Rs 150 crores during the Mundra drug haul.

