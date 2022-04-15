You Can’t Take Your Eyes Off Myra Vaikul’s Cute Saree Photoshoot

Child artist Myra Vaiku, has gained immense popularity for her role in Marathi television show Majhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath, which is airing on Zee Marathi. She has a huge fan following on social media and her photos as well as videos are often appreciated by her fans.

Myra’s latest photoshoot is just too cute to miss. In the photos, which are going viral, Myra can be seen wearing the same saree as her mother Shweta Vaikul.

Myra’s mother Shweta, sharing the photo on her Instagram account wrote, “Like Mother Like Daughter". Many in the comment section complimented the mother-daughter duo. In the photo both Shweta and Myra are looking graceful in blue silk saree with silver colour border.

Myra’s mother Shweta Vaikul is an avid social media user. She often shares adorable photos and videos of her daughter.

Myra’s father talking about her entry in the entertainment industry recently revealed that his daughter’s journey started when the first lockdown in 2020 came into effect following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. During the lockdown, Myra’s father and mother used to shoot her videos for fun and share them in family groups. As everyone appreciated Myra’s skills, her mother decided to upload the videos on social media. After this a few of her videos went viral and Myra became a sensation overnight.

Later, Myra auditioned for the role of Pari in Majhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath and got selected. Her father stated that all this was not planned or decided ‘but, it just happened’.

Myra has over 4.45 lakh followers on Instagram and she also has a YouTube channel called World of Myra and Family.

