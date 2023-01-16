'You Can't Touch Me': Rakhi Sawant Urges Fan To Maintain Distance

Rakhi Sawant, yet again, has made headlines after she announced her marriage to boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. The Bigg Boss 1 fame actress claimed that she tied the nuptial knot with Adil last year on July 2, but shared the news with social media users recently through an IG post. Not long after the marriage reports started circulating like wildfire, Adil claimed that their marriage was fake, giving rise to further speculations. However, putting the question of whether Rakhi Sawant was hitched or not to rest, Adil finally accepted their union.

Now, another video of Rakhi Sawant has surfaced online. In the now-viral clip, when a fan inches closer to Rakhi to take a selfie, she can be seen asking him to maintain a considerable distance from her since she is married now. The video has been shared on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

Advertisement

Rakhi Sawant was captured being frustrated in the video. The actress was dressed in a glittering pink co-ord set, with a black rubber band wrapped around her wrist, wearing a pair of black sneakers. She appeared to be clearly annoyed, having a visible frown on her face, leaning against a pole.

When a fan scooted too close to her to click a selfie, Rakhi said, “Thoda durr se bhai, mai shadi shuda hoon (Brother, maintain some distance, I am a married woman now)." She continued, “Pehli ki baat alag hai, aap mujhe chuu nhi sakte, chaliye bas hogya (It was a different story before, but now you cannot touch me, it is done now, you may go)."

Advertisement

The fan did not seem to react to Rakhi’s behaviour as he complied with her request, backing away from her. He angled his phone in the correct position to click more shots with Rakhi. The video concluded with Rakhi, facepalming, looking quite unhappy as the fan says, “Thik hai, thik hai Rakhi ji okay. (Alright Rakhi ma’am, it’s okay.)

The video has not missed the eagle-eyed social media users, who dropped multiple reactions in the comments. “Ye pagal aurat (This mad woman)," remarked one user. “She is always coming up with something new. She is naturally funny," noted another. “Log iske sath bhi photo khichate hai kya? (Do people click pictures with her too?)," was another user’s sarcastic comment.

Advertisement

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was spotted by the shutterbugs making distress calls to someone, claiming she was not accepted as Adil’s wife. After two days, the entrepreneur, through an Instagram post finally confirmed that he is indeed married to Rakhi Sawant.

“So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)," read Adil’s post.

Read all the Latest Movies News here