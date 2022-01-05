'You Don't Call Me': Sunny Leone Complains to Kapil Sharma. Here's What He Said

Actor Sunny Leone will appear as a guest on one of the upcoming episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. Singer Mika Singh will also be a part of the same episode on the hit comedy show that airs on Sony TV. A promo video of the episode has been shared by the channel on Instagram. In the short promo, when Sunny enters the stage with Mika Singh, Kapil says that he has not seen her for a long time. To this, Sunny immediately replies that she knows, adding “you don’t call me, don’t say a Hi, nothing at all".

Advertisement

Kapil, in his trademark humour, responds, “I got married after waiting for your number." The fun-filled episode will also have the singer-composer duo of Toshi Sabri and Sharib Sabri. Besides Kapil, the other characters on the show also cracked jokes and made the audience laugh.

Recently, Sumona Chakravarti, one of the actors on The Kapil Sharma Show, had tested positive for Covid. She gave the information about this through her Instagram handle. In her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank You."

https://instagram.com/stories/sumonachakravarti/2743597335642519361?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&utm_medium=share_sheet

However, the episode was shot before Sumona tested positive for covid hence she is also seen in the promo. Coming back to the promo, all the artists of Kapil’s team can be seen entertaining the audience and the guests with their acts. This video has made the audience eager to watch the episode.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.