'You Got Married?' Fans on TV Actor Jasmin Bhasin's Insta Photo. Here's What We Know

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin’s latest social media post has caught everyone’s attention. The actor shared a picture wherein she posed on the sand with a smile on her face. Sitting on the wet sand, Jasmine could be seen in a grey corduroy shirt paired with purple pants and white sneakers. And what became the centre of attraction was her red chooda (bridal bangles).

“Shining and smiling," Jasmin captioned the post.

Seeing Jasmin’s post, many in the comments section were curious to know if she and Aly Goni had secretly tied the knot. The fans flooded the post with several questions.

“Have you got married?" one asked. Another said, “Madam you have got married without informing…" Meanwhile, one praising Jasmin for her look, said, “You are looking very beautiful in this red bangle in your hands."

So, let us clarify this for you. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are not married yet. This picture is a BTS photo from one of her music videos Pyaar Karate Ho Na wherein she will be paired with Mohsin Khan.

For the uninformed, the couple was best friends for a long time before their love story started in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 14. Aly entered the show to support her but soon their relationship changed and they started dating.

A few months ago, Aly on his Instagram page hinted that their marriage was on the cards. The actor shared a video with the Band Baaja Baaraat song in the background on Instagram stories. In the video, he tried an Instagram filter that predicted his wedding date.

Aly also wrote ‘soon’ in the post. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s fans are now eagerly waiting for them to make an official announcement.

