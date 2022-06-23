'You Look the Prettiest When You Smile': Rahul Deshpande Wishes Wife On Birthday

Classical singer and Marathi actor Rahul Deshpande penned a birthday wish for his lovely wife Neha Rahul Deshpande on Wednesday. The 42-year-old actor has never shied away from showing affection toward his family on social media. Rahul is currently in Urdorf, Switzerland, spending some quality time with his family. He shared a series of photos on his Instagram handle. He has always treated his fans a little glimpse into his life.

In the first photo of the album shared by Rahul, he took a lovely selfie with Neha. The couple looked lovely as they flashed a smile for the camera. The photo has an amazing backdrop of the palm trees. The next two photos in the series are of his wife, as she strikes different poses for the camera. To complete the series, Rahul added an adorable family photo with his daughter Renuka.

He wished his wife and stated that Neha looks the prettiest when she smiles. “You look the prettiest when you smile. I love you inside out, Happy Birthday Nehulya!" he captioned the post. As soon as the post went online, friends from the film industry also poured in birthday wishes in the comment section. Savaniee Ravindrra, Gayatri Asokan and Sharayu Date commented, “Happy Birthday Neha." Musician Ojas Adhiya also wished Neha and wrote, “Happy birthday Neha tai have a great one."

Previously, Rahul shared a video of his daughter singing one of the songs from his recent movie Me Vasantrao. He captioned the video, “This came as a surprise to me. I have never heard her sing this one before. Isn’t this the kind of effect we want on our young generation? Please go and watch “Me Vasantrao" in a theatre near you and if you have, watch it again!"

On the work front, he has judged the popular Marathi TV reality show SA Re Ga Ma Pa-Lil Champs and Sangeet Samrat Parva 2. He has also been featured in Marathi movies like Amaltash, Pushpak Vimaan, Sound of Heaven and Me Vasantrao.

