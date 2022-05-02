'You Nailed It': Prajakta Mali Can't Get Tired of Lauding Amruta Khanvilkar's Chandramukhi

Chandramukhi starring Amruta Khanvilkar hit the theatres on April 29 to a positive response from audience and critics alike. The movie became one of the most eagerly awaited once it was announced.

The movie also witnessed probably the most elaborate promotional campaign for a Marathi film. And now, after the release of Chandramukhi, the Prasad Oak directorial made a record for Marathi cinema, collecting Rs 1.21 Crore on the first day at the box office. While praises are pouring in, actor Prajakta Mali has also lauded the film and the lead actor.

She posted a few photos from the premiere of Chandramukhi, with one beside a poster of the film featuring Amruta Khanvilkat. She also wrote a beautiful caption with the photos.

She wrote that this was Amruta’s first film in a lead role and she has done justice to it. “You have nailed it. Never seen it before avatar. Also, you have set the benchmark that how much energy we should put in to promote the film," she said.

The promotional activities of the film also included a poster of the movie, featuring Amruta Khanvilkar, on an aircraft. Just a day before the release of the film, the team of Chandramukhi unveiled the aircraft, making Amruta the first Marathi female actor to have her poster on an aeroplane.

The movie was also extensively promoted by Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Madhuri Dixit Nene. The story of the movie follows the life of a Lavni dancer, who is confronted with an unforeseen incident in her life that causes her life to take an unexpected turn.

On the work front, Prajakta Mali is currently hosting Sony Marathi’s Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra.

