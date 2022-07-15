'You Were Our Beautiful Blessing': Actress Meena's Note for Departed Husband

Vidyasagar, the husband of actress Meena, passed away on June 25. According to reports, the actress’s spouse had a severe lung infection and was being treated at a private hospital for a few weeks.

On July 12, 2022, what would have been their thirteenth wedding anniversary, the actress shared an emotional tribute on Instagram.

She wrote in the heartfelt post, “You were our beautiful blessing but taken away from us too soon. Forever in our (my) hearts. My family and I would like to thank the millions of good hearts around the world for sending love and prayers. We need them. Very grateful to have friends and family who shower us with love and care and support. We feel the love."

The Telugu actress earlier asked that no false information regarding her spouse Vidyasagar’s untimely death be spread. She also requested that the media respect her privacy and sympathise with her predicament.

Meena praised the physicians, who treated her husband, as well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and the Health Minister, in her message. Fans swiftly expressed their sympathies to the actress in the comments section.

“Hope you will be happy and wonderful with your Hubby love memories & Live Long 100 years with your Husband blessings too madam," one person commented, while another said, “Stay strong my condolences to u and your daughter."

Doctors advised Vidyasagar to seek a lung transplant before his tragic demise. According to sources, it was only possible for brain-dead people, and finding a donor was difficult due to the large waiting list. Doctors then attempted but failed, to treat his illness with treatments.

Several South Indian film industry stars, including Khushbu Sundar, Lakshmi Manchu, Sarath Kumar, and others, expressed their sorrow. Famous actor Sarath Kumar extended his sympathies to the family on Twitter.

