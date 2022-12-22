Home » News » Movies » 'You Were Ridiculed, Mocked But...' Amitabh Bachchan Slams Haters Who Trolled Abhishek Bachchan

'You Were Ridiculed, Mocked But...' Amitabh Bachchan Slams Haters Who Trolled Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shared a tweet celebrating Dasvi's win at a recent awards show. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 12:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Dasvi winning Best Picture at a recent awards show.
Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Dasvi winning Best Picture at a recent awards show.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is not shying away from giving haters an earful after his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dasvi won a prestigious award. On Thursday, Big B took to Twitter and posted a tweet celebrating Dasvi’s win at the Filmfare OTT Awards. The film picked up the Best Picture Award.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .."

Advertisement

Dasvi starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead while Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur played pivotal roles. At the time, Amitabh went all out to show his support for the film. He also shared his review of the trailer. “(My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such)," he tweeted at the time.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, Amitabh shared a similar tweet a few days ago as well, when Abhishek’s Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League championship title. Quote retweeting Kookie Gulati’s post in which the director-writer congratulated Abhishek, Big B said, “Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek! And you will remain a CHAMPION always…"

Advertisement

Abhishek and Amitabh have had a busy year. Besides Dasvi, Abhishek was also seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2. Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series also starred Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Amitabh had a number of releases. These included Jhund, Runaway 34, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Goodbye, and Uunchai.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 22, 2022, 12:10 IST
last updated: December 22, 2022, 12:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+32PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan Bring Star Power To Filmfare OTT Awards 2022

+12PHOTOS

Disha Patani Makes Heads Turn With Sultry Mirror Selfie, Check Out The Diva Slay The Selfie Game In These Pictures