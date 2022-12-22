'You Were Ridiculed, Mocked But...' Amitabh Bachchan Slams Haters Who Trolled Abhishek Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan is not shying away from giving haters an earful after his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan’s film Dasvi won a prestigious award. On Thursday, Big B took to Twitter and posted a tweet celebrating Dasvi’s win at the Filmfare OTT Awards. The film picked up the Best Picture Award.

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 4503 - My pride .. my joy .. you have proved your point .. you were derided , ridiculed mocked .. but you silently without any tom tomming , showed your mettle .. you are and shall ever be the BEST .."

Dasvi starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead while Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur played pivotal roles. At the time, Amitabh went all out to show his support for the film. He also shared his review of the trailer. “(My sons will not be called the inheritors of my legacy because they are my sons. Only those who take forward and bring pride to the legacy will be recognised as such)," he tweeted at the time.

Meanwhile, Amitabh shared a similar tweet a few days ago as well, when Abhishek’s Jaipur Pink Panthers won the Pro Kabaddi League championship title. Quote retweeting Kookie Gulati’s post in which the director-writer congratulated Abhishek, Big B said, “Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek! And you will remain a CHAMPION always…"

Abhishek and Amitabh have had a busy year. Besides Dasvi, Abhishek was also seen in Breathe: Into The Shadows 2. Reprising their roles, the Amazon Original series also starred Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, with Naveen Kasturia joining the sequel in a pivotal role.

On the other hand, Amitabh had a number of releases. These included Jhund, Runaway 34, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Goodbye, and Uunchai.

