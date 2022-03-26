You Won't Believe How Shreyas Talpade First Met His Wife Deepti Talpade. Read to Find

Actor Shreyas Talpade features on the list of stars known for their comic timing and brilliant acting. He has worked both in Marathi and Hindi film industries. Shreyas Talpade got married to Deepti Thapade on December 31, 2004. The Talpades are among the most popular couples in the Marathi entertainment industry. They, too, never miss a chance to make people fall in love with their cute chemistry and romantic pictures.

Shreyas Talpade met his wife Deepti at a college fest, where he was invited as a guest. During the event, they developed a liking for each other. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2004. Deepti is not much active on social media but Shreyas never misses a chance to upload pictures with his wife on his social media handles.

On Holi, Shreyas posted a picture with his wife and his pet. In the photo, they were seen sitting on the floor and enjoying themselves. And with that photo, the actor wished all his fans a “Happy Holi".

On their 17th Anniversary, Shreyas posted a picture from their wedding day. The couple looked stunning in their wedding attire. Wishing her wife on their wedding anniversary, the actor captioned the picture, “Happy 17 Dips" with a love emoji.

Shreyas also posted on Diwali with his wife and daughter. In the picture, Shreyas is wearing an off-white embroidered kurta, while Deepti is seen in a beautiful golden salwar. Their little one is wearing a pretty purple colour lehenga. With this beautiful family picture, he wished all by saying “Love, Lights, and Happiness. Happy Diwali".

Shreyas will next be seen in a biopic titled Kaun Pravin Tambe in which he plays cricketer Pravin Tambe. His last film as a lead actor was Baji, which he backed as a producer as well.

