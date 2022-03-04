Young Lady and Gentleman Shooting Halted Temporarily as Lee Se-Hee Tests Positive for Covid-19

South Korean actress Lee Se Hee tested positive for Covid-19 on March 4, halting the shooting of Young Lady and Gentleman temporarily. Her agency, Family Entertainment said in a statement, “Lee Se Hee tested positive for COVID-19 today (March 4). She has gone into self-quarantine, and she will be receiving treatment at home."

She was shooting for the KBS2 drama Young Lady and Gentleman which also stars Ji Hyun-woo and Park Ha-na. A representative of the channel said, “After a confirmed case occurred, we quickly halted filming. We will resume filming depending on the situation after examining the [potential] development of further cases. “There are no issues for this week’s broadcast schedule of Young Lady and Gentleman."

It was further reported that her co-star Oh Hyun Kyung has also tested positive for the virus using a self-testing kit. She is currently waiting for the results of her PCR test. Meanwhile, Ji Hyun Woo and Park Ha Na tested negative for Covid-19 using the rapid antigen test. The former’s agency informed, “Ji Hyun Woo will continue to use the self-testing kits and take PCR tests as preemptive measures in the future while carrying out his scheduled activities, and he will be working while following the guidelines set by government health authorities."

Meanwhile, the series revolves around a woman Dan Dan (Se-Hee)who lives with her step-brother and step-mom. One day, she leaves home after tired of putting up with them. While climbing a mountain, she runs into a hiker (Hyun-woo), who is a chairman of a corporation and a widower with three kids. Dan ends up becoming a live-in tutor at his house and they form a bond. Despite their age difference, they start liking each other.

