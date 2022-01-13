'Your Friends Made Fun of You But...': Actor Prasad Oak's Heartfelt Post For Wife Manjiri

In the Marathi entertainment industry, Prasad Oak is a well-known name, and the credit for it goes to his outstanding work. He regularly communicates with his fans on social media and has now written a special post for Manjiri Oak, his wife. Manjiri has received many well-wishes and compliments after Prasad shared her picture on Instagram. Prasad’s wife, Manjiri, is a successful entrepreneur. She collaborates with small business owners to assist them.

Prasad has written a sweet appreciation note for his wife. Sharing a picture of her, he wrote, “Very proud of you today, dear Manju. You started this collaboration with the pure intention of helping small entrepreneurs in a small way. Is it because of this absolute intention… Today, a document has your name—Manjirinath."

“Many of your friends made fun of you behind your back. None of your so-called best friends ever appreciated you. But leaving all these things behind… So proud of you that you are creating your own identity today despite being in front of everyone. Love you so much. SOOOO PROUD OF YOU..!! I’m going to be a good one."

Some celebrities and several fans have commented on the post. One of the users wrote “awww heartfelt post", another said “beautiful". A third user commented, “Congratulations to both of you," while a fourth user said, “Congratulations Mam."

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar, Kranti Redkar, and others also commented on the post.

Manjiri has also posted about this on her Instagram account. In the caption of her post, she mentions that “nathi" has been named “Manjiri Nath." She said that she tries her best to put smiles on people’s faces and will continue to do that.

