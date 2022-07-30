'Your Love Reaches Beyond Borders': KGF Star Yash Poses With Italian, Bangladeshi Fans

Kannada superstar Yash, who has become a nationwide sensation after KGF: Chapter 2, certainly enjoys a large and devoted fanbase. His stardom has even transcended the borders of the country and it is not surprising, considering the remarkable business the KGF films did overseas. And when you have something, why not show them to the world? And that is exactly what Yash has done, flaunting his international fans for the world to see.

Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are currently vacationing in Italy and they have already given a treat to their fans, posting pictures of their enjoyable trip on social media.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgPLEZxvwwK/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

While taking out some time for themselves, the couple also decided to make the day for scores of Yash’s international fans by meeting them and posing for an adorable photo with them. In the most recent image, we can see an overjoyed Yash posing with followers from Italy and Bangladesh while writing a heartfelt note to thank everyone for their support.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms. A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us"



Talking about KGF: Chapter 2’s success, at the global box office window, the film raked in Rs. 1198 crore. At the domestic box office, the movie made about Rs. 992 crore. It was a sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, which did equally well in terms of box office receipts and popularity. As for future projects, there are reports of filmmaker Narthan teaming up with Yash for a film but an official announcement is still awaited.

