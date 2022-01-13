‘Your Work Will Eventually Speak’: Nidhhi Agerwal Responds to Rumours

Nidhhi Agerwal, who marked her acting debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, is now working on two projects. Meanwhile, she is in the news because of a recent interview in which she revealed much about the personal life of celebrities. Nidhi said in the interview that celebrities enjoy being the star of the show. They are constantly in the spotlight, be it for their films or their wardrobe choices. Being a renowned figure and being under the constant spotlight of the media, on the other hand, offers both benefits and drawbacks.

“Ultimately, your work speaks louder than anything else," Nidhhi said in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Advertisement

When asked how she deals with rumours and speculation about her personal life, she said that stories regarding celebrities are written on a regular basis. She went on to say that some of those statements are true, while others are incorrect. The actress added that what is most important is that your parents recognise what is true and what is not. “In terms of what people are saying, it’s reminiscent of high school drama. It’s the same thing, just on a much greater scale," She stated. According to Nidhhi, your work will eventually speak for itself.

When it comes to Nidhhi’s personal life, she is rumoured to be having an affair with Kollywood actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu. Many reports suggest that the actress has been seeing Simbu and that the two have been in a live-in relationship for two years. However, a source familiar with the matter and close to Nidhhi’s team has dismissed this as hearsay.

Meanwhile, Nidhhi will next be seen on-screen alongside Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla in a film that is now in production. In addition, she also has one Telugu film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Earlier, the actress was heavily criticised over one of her Instagram postings in which she was seen endorsing booze.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.