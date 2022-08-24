Youth of May Actor Lee Do-hyun's Instagram Account Hacked, His Agency Apologises To Fans

In a shocking turn of events, Youth of May and 18 Again actor Lee Do-hyun’s Instagram account was hacked. The actor, who boasted a following of 5.5 million followers, became a target of an unidentified hacker in the wee hours of Wednesday. The actor’s account has now been taken down and his agency, Yuehua Entertainment, reacted to the hack.

It all started when fans notice suspicious activities on his account late Tuesday night. Posts shared by Lee Do-hyun on his official account suddenly vanished and pictures of rats began popping up on the account with the caption, “owned by ratobot." It was followed by a flag of Brazil, hinting that the hacker could be from the country. The social media intruder went on to share numerous spam posts and even hinted that they did not have a particular agenda but were merely bored.

After the hack, the Instagram account disappeared and his agency issued a statement about the same. “We would like to inform you about actor Lee Do Hyun’s personal social media account (Instagram) hacking incident. This morning (August 24), we detected suspicious activities, such as blocking administrator access and deleting posts, on his social media account," Yuehua Entertainment said in their statement.

“Therefore, we have requested Instagram to respond to the incident and restore the damages, and we are doing our best to resolve this problem as soon as possible. Until the account is fully restored, all posts and activities related to this account have nothing to do with Lee Do Hyun, so we hope you do not suffer any damages from it. We apologize for causing concern concern to the fans who support Lee Do Hyun, and we will do our best to repair everything quickly," they added.

Meanwhile, the alleged hacker’s Instagram account tracks back to the Instagram account @bonn4tte3. Via Koreaboo, the account goes by the name Albert Liam, an American-Korean. When News18 Showsha tried to track down the account, the account seemed to be taken down. However, the publication claimed that the hacker took to Instagram Stories and announced that their next target will be IVE’s Wonyoung.

