YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Suffers Injury While Filming Action Sequence for His Show Taaza Khabar: Reports

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who became a household name with his popular BB Ki Vines, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series Taaza Khabar. However, in an unfortunate turn of events, Bhuvan received injuries while filming an action sequence for the show. Reportedly, Bhuvan Bam called it a “freak accident."

As reported by the DNA, the YouTuber is trying his best to get into the skin of his character. While filming one of the scenes, his left arm, and shoulder were left wounded. If the report is to be believed then the injury wasn’t extremely serious. Bam was able to resume shooting by tending his wound after the break. He reportedly said, “It was a freak accident during the action scenes. Thankfully it wasn’t serious. We could thankfully resume the shoot almost immediately after a small break and address the injury."

A source close to the development also stated that it was a slight miss while filming an action sequence. Bhuvan reportedly fell down on the ground injuring himself. The insider further explained that Bam did not want to cause any hindrance to the shooting schedule and once he was composed, the YouTuber immediately insisted the production house continue the shoot.

The source told DNA, “It was an accident that took place. He was shooting for an action sequence and there was a miss and he had a fall and bruised himself in the process. Thankfully the injury wasn’t severe, Bhuvan insisted the production stick to the schedule and did not want the injury to be a hindrance."

The extent of the injury remains unclear as the YouTuber hasn’t officially addressed the matter or issued an official statement on the same. Besides, Bhuvan Bam the web series also features Shriya Pilgaonkar in the lead role. The shooting of the show has been completed and the announcement for the same was made by Pilagonkar via Instagram.

She wrote, “AND we wrap TAAZA KHABAR! All heart and so much love Uff I don’t know where to begin on what this has meant to me. Playing Madhu has been such a fulfilling experience. A very different look & character that I’ll reveal soon. What a fun, crazy ride with an incredible cast and crew. Thank you! Bhuvan Bam, you know what you mean to me. So proud of Vasya and what you’ve done !"

The web show will feature on the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar, however, its release date has not been announced by the makers as of yet.

