YouTuber Flying Beast Aka Gaurav Taneja Arrested For Celebrating Birthday At Noida Metro Station

YouTuber Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja was arrested by Noida police on Saturday evening for celebrating her birthday at a metro station in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after thousands of people gathered at the Sector 51 Metro Station in Noida, following his request, to celebrate his birthday.

Gaurav Taneja was first detained by the police for violating the prohibitory orders which have been imposed in Noida in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. He has now been arrested under section 144 of the CrPC, section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint) of the IPC.

Advertisement

“YouTuber Gaurav Taneja organised his birthday party inside sector 51 of Aqua Line. Tokens were being distributed under the station, resulting in long queues and traffic jams. Metro passengers were also facing difficulties and there was also a stampede-like situation there. When the police came to know about the event, it reached the spot. They that they had no information about the party," a police official from Noida Sector 49 station told Hindustan Times.

Advertisement

Earlier, Taneja’s wife Ritu dropped a video on Instagram in which she said that she had booked an entire metro to celebrate Gaurav’s birthday. “For Gaurav’s birthday celebration: We will be restricted by the maximum capacity of a metro given by NMRC. But we will meet everyone for sure. I’m doing it all by myself so if there’s any fault, forgive me, friends. Keep sending your love," she wrote on her social media handle.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Gaurav Taneja is one of the most popular YouTubers in the country with over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. Recently, he and his wife Ritu were also seen in Star Plus’ reality show, Smart Jodi. In the show, several celebrity jodis were given tasks and games to complete together in order to prove their chemistry. The show was won by Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.