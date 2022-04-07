YouTuber Gaurav Taneja's Wife Ritu Rathee Opens Up On Childhood Molestation, Says 'I Was Scared'

YouTuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu Rathee enjoy a massive fan following. Their daily life routine never leaves to impress fans. However, in a recent interview, Ritu Rathee shared an unheard story of her life and opened up about childhood molestation.

Ritu Rathee told Pinkvilla how there was a boy in her class who used to touch her inappropriately. She revealed that she had no courage to confront him and was too scared to inform the same to anyone. Ritu further added that the boy stopped teasing her only after she slapped him thrice one day.

“This incident took place when I was in class 4 and there was a boy in my class, who always used to come and sit on the bench in front of me. At that time, we use to have wooden benches, and the space at the back of the bench used to be open. Taking advantage of this, the boy used to touch my feet during class by taking out his hands from behind and his courage grew with each passing day. I used to also go for my tuitions, and during that time the same things and incidents used to run over my mind. I was extremely scared to narrate the incident at home, with the fear of being misunderstood by people. It was past four days, and somehow I gathered the courage to give him a reply back for this. As soon as we left the school that day, I called him while coming down the stairs. As he looked back, I gave him three-four slaps, pulled him from there and ran away. The next day, I was very nervous while going to school, if he would do anything to me and have to bear the consequences. But after that particular incident, he himself wasn’t able to look eye to eye with me. He had started to hide from me, like how I used to hide from him earlier," Ritu said.

Ritu Rathee also said that it is important not to run away but face such problems and talk about them. “That day I realized that sometimes we find certain problems very difficult, but when you face them, you win the battle right there. That’s why I always teach good and bad touch to my daughter so that she doesn’t panic in any situation and talks openly," Ritu added.

On the work front, Ritu and Gaurav are currently seen in Star Plus’ celebrity reality show Smart Jodi.

