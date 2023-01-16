'... You've To Act Well': Hruta Durgule on Importance of Good Acting, Social Media

Marathi actress Hruta Durgule has become one of the sought-after actresses in the telly and cine world. With shows like Phulpakharu, and Man Udu Udu Zhala, accompanied by films such as Timepass 3, and Ananya, Hruta has won hearts with her charm and acting prowess numerous times. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old shared her views on social media. According to the actress, although social media plays an important part in an artist’s life, it is acting that matters most.

Hruta shared, “Followers are not important to get a job in the film industry. When I was working on the serial Durva, social media had not expanded so much. But when I acted in the Phulpakharu serial, I got lots of love from social media."

Advertisement

Highlighting the importance of having good acting skills, the Marathi beauty added, “Social media definitely gives you followers, but if you want to get a job in the entertainment industry, you have to act well. I was aware of this from time to time so I did not get carried away."

Hruta who enjoys a massive 2.5 million followers on Instagram further stated, “Though I have a lot of followers on social media, the number of people who buy tickets and see my works today is very less. This picture should be changed."

Advertisement

According to a report by Maharashtra Times, the Ananya actress revealed that social media is just a small part of her work as an actress. “Using social media in a specific way and making money from it is a part of business… Not everything you see on Instagram is true. It is not necessary to talk about everything. We hear from childhood that excess of anything is bad. The same is the case with social media. So it is necessary to use social media wisely," Hruta elaborated.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hruta was last seen in the Marathi-language television serial Man Udu Udu Zhala which had a successful run on Zee Marathi from 2021 to 2022. Currently, the Marathi diva is geared up for the release of director Sameer Joshi’s Kanni, opposite Ajinkya Raut.

Read all the Latest Movies News here