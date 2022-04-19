YRKKH Fame Mohena Kumari Pens Emotional Note For Her 'Little Angel', Bharti Singh Sends Love

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Mohena Kumari Singh and her husband Suyesh Rawat became proud parents to a baby boy on April 15. Days after, on Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram account and penned a long emotional note talking about how she experienced mixed emotions over the last few days. She also dropped a picture sharing a glimpse of the baby’s tiny hands and thanked all for sending love and blessings to the newborn. She further mentioned how the last few days have been all about taking care of their ‘little angel’.

“These last few days have gone by so fast that I haven’t had a chance to exactly sit down and absorb the whole thing. Since the 15th of April life has been all about the hospital bed, baby nurses, baby feeding, baby crying, baby pacifying, no sleep, medicines, and of course recovery," Mohena wrote.

Advertisement

The actress also talked about how she and her husband Suyesh Rawat stood strong and positive towards each other during this journey of welcoming a baby. “@suyeshrawat and I experienced a gambit of emotions together, even those we had never felt before. We stayed strong, positive, thoughtful and always caring towards each other. We knew this journey we were on has been and will be life changing for us and we respected each others needs, thoughts, concerns and feelings at every step," she added.

Mohena concluded by saying that she and Suyesh are looking forward to this new journey as parents and hoped to give support and strength to the newborn. “Looking forward to this new journey as parents. I hope we can give the right strength, support and guidance to this tiny human, we have brought into this world, for him to be as strong, positive, thoughtful and caring towards everyone as we have been with each other," the actress concluded.

Advertisement

Mohena’s fans and friends from the industry were quick to send love. Bharti Singh, who also became mother to a baby boy recently, dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Mohena tied the knot with businessman Suyash Rawat in 2019 following which they shifted to Dehradun. Later, she quit acting.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.