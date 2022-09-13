YSRCP General Sec Vijaysai Reddy V Lauds Pushpa: The Rise as Film Wins 6 Awards at SIIMA

Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise was a massive success at the box office. Pushpa was lauded by the audience and critics alike for acting, direction and several other aspects. The latest to join in appreciating this film is Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party’s general secretary Vijayasai Reddy V. He shared a tweet recently congratulating the entire team of Pushpa which broke records as a pan-India film.

Vijayasai mentioned that the film has won 6 awards at the SIIMAwards. Vijayasai lauded Arjun’s acting and Sukumar’s direction. Ending the tweet, Vijayasai also mentioned the name of Thaggedhe le.

Advertisement

Thaggedhe le is the tribute song for Allu Arjun and his film prepared by rapper Roll Rida. The song was released on April 6 last year and was a smashing hit. It has garnered more than 17 lakh views to date.

The Pushpa team was overwhelmed with Vijayasai’s tweet lauding their efforts. They issued a tweet thanking him for acknowledging and appreciating their work.

Vijayasai has shared this tweet after Pushpa bagged maximum prizes at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards. This ceremony was organised in Bengaluru on September 10. Pushpa became the recipient of awards for best film, actor in the leading role, director, music director, lyrics writer and production designer.

Advertisement

Expectations have increased from the second part of Pushpa after the first instalment doing a fabulous performance. According to reports, the second part of the Pushpa franchise is slated to release next year in June. Some reports have also indicated the release date of this film to be December 16.

As stated in reports, Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2 is being prepared on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore. It is produced by Mythri Movie makers. This part will put an end to the fight between Pushpa and Bhanwar Singh. There were reports that Vijay Sethupathi will also be a part of this film. However, his team clarified that he will not be a part of this film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here