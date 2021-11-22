YSRCP MLA All Praises For Telugu Film Bhagat Singh Nagar Ahead of Release 

Telugu movie Bhagat Singh Nagar has received a boost ahead of its release on November 26. The makers of the film organised an event at a multiplex. Among the attendees was YSRCP MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy who wished for the success of the movie. Bhagat Singh Nagar marks the debut of actors Vidarth and Dhruvika in the lead roles. Directed by Valaja Kranthi, the film is based on a line written by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

At the event, Veerbhadra Swamy praised filmmaker Ramesh Uddatu for the project, and said, “I want to support the film produced by Ramesh, the son of Udattukashi from Vizianagaram and see that the film is a success." Veerbhadra Swamy’s daughter and Vizianagaram’s deputy mayor Kolagatla Sravani also hoped that the audience would like the movie, which, she said, has a good story.

Producer Ramesh termed Bhagat Singh as a “great man", and said he was a hero who fought for the country’s independence. The makers shot the movie in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

The makers also released a song titled Charitha Choopani back in August, and it was received well by the audience. The lyrical version of the track has garnered more than one million views on YouTube.

Many big names have shown their support for the film. In fact, the teaser of the film was unveiled by veteran actor Prakash Raj in August. During the teaser launch, Prakash had hailed the freedom fighter and director Kranthi for choosing a “good subject".

“He fought for humanity. Had he lived longer, he would have been another Che Guevara. Coming to this film, director Kranthi has selected a good subject. Meaningful movies like this one deserve everyone’s support. I hope the movie will come out well and entertain Telugu audiences," he was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

