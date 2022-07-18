YSR Congress Spokesperson Creates Furore After Remarks On Pawan Kalyan and Akira Nandan

YSRCP state spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav’s comments targeting actor-politician Pawan Kalyan have caused a stir in the political corridors of Andhra Pradesh. In an interview with a channel, Yanamala said that Pawan mentioned to the court that he was not related to Akira Nandan. Akira is Pawan and actress Renu Desai’s son. He then cited petition Number OP 590/ 2007 dated 5th Sep of 2007 to draw his point home.

Reportedly, Pawan mentioned this to court when asked that was he in a live-in relationship with Renu at the time of Akira’s birth. Yanamala added that Pawan had denied any relations with Renu as well.

According to reports, Jana Sena Party workers are unhappy with this statement made by Yanamala. Many of them have said that Pawan was present on Akira Nandan’s graduation day. If Pawan is not related to Akira, why was he present on his graduation day?

It remains to be seen how Renu reacts to these comments. She talked about her relations with Pawan earlier to a popular television channel. Renu said that she and Pawan were never like wife and husband. According to Renu, her relationship with Pawan was very different. The Johnny actress said that she was not a homemaker then and assisted Pawan in work also. Renu had completed the interview saying that Pawan is like a friend to her.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to know how Pawan responds to these comments.

On the work front, Pawan will be seen in the film Hari Hara Veera Mallu next. According to the makers, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical drama set against the backdrop of the Mughal empire. Reports have indicated that the budget for this film is around Rs 150 crore. Makers also said that the story had never been narrated in Indian cinema. Hollywood technician Ben Lock has been roped in to supervise the VFX.

