Late Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar’s nephew Yuva Rajkumar is all set to make his debut with an upcoming action film, which is going to be released on December 22 this year. The film’s title announcement teaser took place yesterday. The movie will be a family drama titled Yuva. Backed by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, the film promises to give the audiences an adrenaline rush with its action-packed sequences.

Social media users have expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote, “Earlier there was an expectation; after seeing this video, it has doubled and I believe that Santhosh Anand Ram will hit another six". Another user commented, “Its #Yuva seems like an action-packed film. It may join the list of biggest launches of debutants in India". One user wrote, “All the best for the Movie Team Yuva, From Kicchha Fans".

Directed by Santhosh Anandram, the film also features Achyut Kumar in a pivotal role. Earlier, the makers were expecting to release the film on March 17, on Puneeth Rajkumar’s 48th birth anniversary. The film will be released in Kannada language. Plans to release the movie in other languages are still underway.

Last year, Yuva was all prepared to make his acting debut with the film Yuva Ranadheera Kanteerava, helmed by a new director. Due to a change of plans, the movie got shelved.

Renowned music composer Ajaneesh has composed the music for the film Yuva. He has earlier composed the music for the critically-acclaimed movie Kantara. Other details regarding the movie Yuva will be out soon.

As quoted by IndiaToday, producer Vijay Kiragandur said, “We are thrilled to present our newest project, a family drama film that combines the best of both worlds - intense action and powerful storytelling. Dr Rajkumar’s grandson, the debutant, has shown tremendous potential, and we are confident that he will do justice to the role. It’s an interesting opportunity for us because we’re bringing new and fresh talent to the forefront of the industry."

Vijay Kiragandur is known for producing critically acclaimed films such as KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara, and KGF: Chapter 2. He has a few projects in his kitty including Salaar, Richard Anthony, Bagheera, Raghavendra Stores, Tyson, Dhoomam, and Royal.

