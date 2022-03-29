Yuvan Shankar Raja is Grooving To Jolly O Gymkhana (Video Inside)

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is currently in Dubai, was captured grooving on to Jolly O Gymkhana from Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. Yuvan is the latest to join the trend. Earlier, we have seen a number of celebrities shaking their leg to the happy song. The video, captured by Yuvan’s wife, was shared on Twitter.

In an all set for a beach look, Yuvan can be seen grooving in a jolly mood on the roadside of Dubai in his own carefree style.

The second single titled Jolly O Gymkhana from the most-anticipated film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Ku. Karthik. Meanwhile, the song has been sung by Vijay, as his 28th film song.

Released on March 19, within 24 hours of release, Jolly O Gymkhana had hit 14 million views and garnered over 1.5 million likes on YouTube. The song has received a positive response for its music and picturisation.

If you are uninitiated, Yuvan made his debut as a composer in 1997 with the film Aravindan. Despite being the son of the veteran Tamil composer Ilayaraja, the composer has fought his own battles to reach where he is today.

Beast is all set to release on April 13. The film will clash with Yash’s KFG: Chapter 2. The trailer was released on March 27 and it has checked all the boxes. For the clashing of dates at the box office, Yash said, “You know, I would like to believe that it’s never ‘K.G.F vs Beast’ but ‘K.G.F and Beast’ because this isn’t an election. If it were to be something like an election, where a person has only one vote to cast then it’s inevitable that someone wins and the other loses. But that’s not the case here because fans will get the opportunity to watch both films."

