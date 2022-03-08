Yuvan Shankar Raja To Play a Crucial Character in Sundar C's Next?

Rumour has it that Yuvan Shankar Raja will make a cameo appearance in a crucial character in Sundar C’s upcoming star-studded film. Yuvan, who is also providing the background score for the film, recently shared a picture with the cast, as the team wrapped the shoot.

Sharing the selfie with celebrities like Aishwarya Dutta, Srikanth, Amritha Aiyer, Jiiva, Jai, and Divya Dharshini, Yuvan wrote, “Had great fun shooting with the team, looking forward to you all to watch!!"

Advertisement

The details of Yuvan’s character have not been unveiled by the makers. Earlier Jiiva, one of the lead actors of the film, shared a photo from the sets, where Yuvan was seen with the ensemble cast.

Directed by Sundar C, Jiiva, and Jai have been roped in to play lead roles in the upcoming film, which is being bankrolled by Sundar C’s wife actor-politician Khushbu Sundar.

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Amritha Aiyer, Aishwarya Dutta, Raiza Wilson, DD, Samyuktha Karthik, and others in pivotal roles.

Touted to be a family entertainer, the shooting of the new film is currently underway in Chennai, Ooty, and other locales. Soon after completing the production and post-production, the makers are planning to release the film during the summer holidays.

A few days ago, anchor-actor Dhivya Dharshini, affectionately known as DD, also joined the sets of the family entertainer. DD will be seen playing the role of the younger sister of Jiiva and Jai.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sundar C has already worked with Jiiva and Jai in the Tamil comedy film Kalakallapu 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.