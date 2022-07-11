Yuvan Shankar Raja’s Kanja Poovu Kannala From Viruman Gets 20 Mn Views

Actor Karthi is gearing up for the release of his film Viruman, which hits the big screen on August 31. Meanwhile, the Kanja Poovu Kannala song from the film has hit all the right notes with the audience. The song was released on May 24 and has been much loved by everyone. It recently crossed the 20 million views mark on YouTube.

Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sid Sriram have lent their vocals to the song. The former also composed the song. Karumathur Manimaran has penned the lyrics. The video starts with a melodious flute tune. This sets the tone for a perfect romantic number. Soon, it is complemented by other beats and we are presented with the song’s lyrical video.

There are some behind-the-scenes included in this lyrical video. Karthi enters the frame wearing a turban and garland. He is also accompanied by some members from Viruman’s unit. One of the other members is seen with a clapboard. Actress Aditi Shankar is also seen dressed in the attire of her character.

One of the best parts about the song is Karthi and Aditi’s crackling on-screen chemistry. Their chemistry is a delight to watch. Aditi was extremely careful about her performance as she kept on watching the shots on camera after every take. Karthi is completely spectacular with his moves while dancing with a devil may care attitude. It shows that the cast and crew had a lot of fun while filming the song.

Viruman is written and directed by R. Muthaiah. Prakash Raj, Soori and other actors are also there in the film.

