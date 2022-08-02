Yuvika Chaudhary Turns 39: What Made Farah Khan Sign The Actress For Om Shanti Om

Actress Yuvika Chaudhary has turned 39 and while we wait for her husband Prince Narula to wish her on social media, let’s take a look at her personal and professional life.

Yuvika Chaudhary was born on August 2, 1983, in Baraut, Uttar Pradesh. The actress grew up in Delhi and always wanted to be an actress. While she wanted to be an actress, Yuvika’s family wanted her to be a doctor.

Yuvika started her acting career with television and in 2007, filmmaker Farah Khan noticed her and signed her for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om.

Yuvika Chaudhary has also done many advertisements and it was her coca-cola ad that made Farah Khan sign her for Om Shanti Om. The actress has worked in many films like Summer 2007, Toh Baat Pakki, Naughty@40, and Khap. In 2009, she also acted in a Kannada movie, Maleyali Jotheyali, in a lead role opposite Ganesh. She has also worked in Punjabi cinema and the music industry.

In 2015, Yuvika Chaudhary participated in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 9. She met her now-husband Prince Narula on the show. It was love at first sight for Prince and after the show, he proposed to Yuvika for marriage and she said yes. Prince had won season 9 of Bigg Boss.

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula got married in 2018 in a grand ceremony. Their wedding was attended by famous television and film celebrities. Ever since the two have been painting the town red with their romance. They have also appeared in many music videos and they have all been hits.

Yuvika and Prince are one of the cutest and most adored couples of the TV industry. Their chemistry is loved by their fans and whenever they post something on social media, it instantly goes viral.

