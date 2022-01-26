Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech Welcome a Baby Boy, Richa Chadda, Neha Dhupia, Others Congratulate New Parents

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh and his actor-model wife welcomed their first child on Tuesday, January 25. At midnight, the elated couple shared a joint statement on social media informing their fans and well-wishers that they have been blessed with a baby boy. Their post read, “To all our fans, family and friends, We are elated to share that today god blessed us with a baby boy. We thank god for this blessing and wish you to respect our privacy as we welcome the little one into the world. Love, Hazel and Yuvraj," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Advertisement

Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in from all corners. Cricketer and BCCI President wrote, “Congratulations younnngggg….u must be super happy."

Several Bollywood actors including Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, too, wished the couple.

Hazel and Yuvraj got married in November 2016. Hazel is of British−Mauritian origins and has appeared in various Indian serials and popular Bollywood movies like Bodyguard. She was also a participant in Bigg Boss 7 in 2013.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old cricketer, who was the hero of India’s 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups triumphs, announced his retirement from international cricket in June 2019. He went to play the 2011 World Cup with cancer, he was spitting blood outside the ground but on the pitch, he was roaring high by scoring runs and taking wickets as he, later on, became the Man of the Tournament for his all-round performance.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.